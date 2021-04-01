Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate increased to 6.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 622,339 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,538 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,279 deaths and 26,609 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,524,620 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Fourteen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,895.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,431 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,526 cases, 870 hospitalizations, 397 deaths
- Henrico: 23,336 cases, 974 hospitalizations, 573 deaths
- Richmond: 15,848 cases, 748 hospitalizations, 244 deaths
- Hanover: 7,384 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,524 cases, 151 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Goochland: 1,321 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
