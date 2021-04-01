News to Know for April 1: Health districts enter Phase 1C; COVID-19 restrictions ease; RPS grocery grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Cold air rushes in through the day with wind gusts from the north of up to 25mph.
Scattered showers during the early morning taper by 9 or 10am.
Temperatures turn sharply colder. A slight chance of a shower in the afternoon but for most in the afternoon it will be dry. Lows near 40, highs near 50.
Ronald Syp, 75, was last seen in the 12000 block of Gayton Road.
Police say he may have sought out a ride to the local bus station, trying to get to Philadelphia, which is a place he is familiar with.
He was last seen wearing navy blue Nike sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes. Officers say Syp is in need of medication and further medical care.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said.
The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the nation’s third mass shooting in just over two weeks.
It’s unclear if the suspect suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.
Police provided no details on the victims other than to say one was a child and a woman was critically wounded.
Health districts in Central Virginia are opening up vaccination appointments to people eligible in Phase 1c starting on April 1.
The Richmond and Henrico Health District said up to 7,500 people eligible in Phase 1c will get emails Wednesday from the CDC VAMS system that will allow them to log on and schedule an appointment.
Vaccines will still be offered to people in Phases 1a and 1b.
You can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, here, or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Governor Northam announced in March that he is relaxing the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as vaccine efforts ramp up and new cases start to slow down.
Northam says the state currently averages around 1,400 COVID-19 cases per day. Because those numbers are trending down, starting on April 1, social gatherings may have up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
Capacity limits for other indoor and outdoor events will be increased, as well, but folks will still need to wear masks and follow other protocols. See the full list of changes here.
A memorial scholarship fund has been created in memory of the 13-year-old Henrico teen who was shot and killed in the county’s west end on March 26.
On Tuesday, the GoFundMe page created for Lucia Bremer’s family announced the establishment of The Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund, facilitated through the Henrico Education Foundation.
According to the Henrico Education Foundation website for the scholarship fund, the first scholarship award is tentatively planned for May 2022. It will be awarded to a graduating senior in Henrico County.
More details are expected to be released in the future.
Three casino proposals are up for consideration in Richmond as the community meets virtually this week to hear about their proposed plans.
Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort is addressing concerns about the traffic impacts of their site near the Forest Hill area.
The City of Richmond held a virtual meeting about Live! Casino and Hotel Richmond last night.
They will hold two more virtual meetings with the community about One Casino + Resort and Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort this week.
Richmond Public Schools, in partnership with No Kid Hungry and Market at 25th, has been awarded a $150,000 grant to continue their grocery delivery program to 150 of the most vulnerable families.
The grant was awarded to RPS by No Kid Hungry Virginia.
In partnership with Market at 25th, volunteers deliver $45 worth of groceries to families every Thursday.
The additional funding will allow the program to continue through the fall of 2021.
Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain - Vivian Greene
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.