More people are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday, even more people in the Commonwealth will have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
Many health districts in Central Virginia are moving into Phase 1c, which allows for more essential workers to get their shot. People who work in the foodservice industry, utilities or legal services all fall under this category. Even barbers and hairstylists are now able to get vaccinated.
Music and the sound of clippers greet you when you walk into Blow Bar in North Chesterfield. Garland Harris has been there for about 10 years now.
“The fear factor has caused my business to cut in half,” he said. “But a lot of people had to close their doors to the COVID, so if the vaccine can bring us back to somewhat of normalcy, hey, I’m all for it.”
Now, he qualifies to get the shot. Beginning Thursday, many health districts in Central Virginia will expand to Phase 1c. Those who work in construction, finance and higher education are also eligible.
Right now, the state health department is heavily promoting the vaccine on its Facebook page. One post touts the vaccine as a “layer of protection.” While there are comments in support, others are showing pandemic fatigue.
“I’m gonna have a small indoor Easter gathering with my family and none of us have nor will we be vaccinated! Not wearing masks either,” one person wrote.
“People are tired of masks,” another chimed in.
While sitting in the barber chair, Christopher McCargo, a cancer survivor couldn’t help but chime in.
“Try to stay alive,” he said. He also battled Covid. “It was bad. I thought I wasn’t going to make it.”
It’s why he got vaccinated. He’s relieved the man who keeps him groomed plans to do the same.
“The first opportunity I can,” Harris said.
The health department is asking those in Phase 1c to register for the vaccine.
If you don’t fall in 1c, just hold on. Virginia is expected to open up vaccinations to the general public by May.
