Man accused of having teen conceal his handgun during traffic stop

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man is accused of having a teenager conceal his hand handgun during a traffic stop in Stafford County.
Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on March 31 around 10:49 p.m. in the area of Warrenton Road near the I-95 on-ramp.
The driver was identified as Linwood Davis, 40, of King George, and there was a 17-year-old passenger.
One deputy returned to his vehicle to run the driver’s license information, while another deputy stayed with the vehicle.
The deputy with the vehicle “then radioed to deputies that he had just observed Davis pass a handgun to the juvenile to conceal.”
The sheriff’s office said deputies quickly responded and the occupants were detained while a search of the vehicle took place.
“Deputy Demirci recovered a purse the juvenile had used to conceal the handgun. An open bottle of alcoholic beverage was also found inside the purse. The odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Davis indicated the bottle belonged to him,”
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealment of a firearm by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and drinking while driving.
Davis was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
