Little Hands Virginia launches new space

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An organization created to help local children is seeing an explosion of requests for help during the pandemic. Little Hands Virginia was founded to help serve babies in need with things such as diapers, clothing and gear. And with a new storefront, the nonprofit hopes to offer even more hope.
Little Hands connects parents and caregivers with the most important basics for babies and young children.
Diapers, wipes, formula, car seats, all now in a new, larger space to help more people.
“The pandemic hit, and then at that moment, the number of requests we were receiving each month doubled,” said Taylor Keeney, with Little Hands. She launched the space in her home just a few years ago. “And now we are at the point where this month we will have filled 91 requests.”
The requests come from partners like the health department or YWCA. In some cases, helping domestic violence victims.
“Our team has a direct line to Little Hands to make that call to get what we need on the spot, to do that drop-off and pickup,” said Rupa Murthy, YWCA Chief Advancement and Advocacy Officer. “And make sure mom and children are safe, and they have a starting place to begin a life free of violence.”
It’s been a priority for Little Hands to stay open in the pandemic because babies can’t wait, and to make the nonprofit more accessible, as the need increases. The organization located closer to a bus line and is now at 7101 Forest Hill Ave., Suite L, Richmond, VA 23225
There is more room to store more items and expand its volunteer team to reach even more people. If you’re in a position to volunteer, there are several ways to help Little Hands - even in a pandemic.
“We have what’s called grab-and-go to pick up clothes, and take them home, and wash them, and bring them back for us to put away,” said Taylor.
Delivery drivers are needed to drop items off with families - all of this is no contact. If you’d prefer to send over needed items like diapers or wipes, there is an Amazon Wish List.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re supporting every family in the community that needs support to make sure that children are safe, healthy and taken care of.”
If you want to read more about how to volunteer with Little Hands, donate items or get help, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.