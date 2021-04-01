Kroger donates $250K to Feed More for new donation center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger is donating $250,000 to Feed More for a new donation center in Richmond.
The new center would be at the non-profit’s Rhoadmiller Street location.
“Our partnership with Feed More is so important to the Kroger team and our company commitment to Zero Hunger Zero Waste,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “With the recent move of our Mid-Atlantic division office to Richmond, we wanted to make a sizeable gift to Feed More that would allow them to better receive, process and sort food.”
The new center will be called the Kroger Donation Center.
“When Kroger says ‘Zero Hunger Zero Waste’, they mean it,” said Jeff Wilklow, Feed More’s chief development officer. “From grants to our Agency Network, to funding for our Mobile Pantry Program, and now an upgrade to our donation center, they prove time and again that they are committed partners in our fight against hunger.”
Kroger Mid-Atlantic has supported Feed More for nearly 20 years through monetary and food donations.
