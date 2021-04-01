Henrico police search for man in need of medication, medical care

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing man who they say is in need of medication and medical care.
Ronald Syp, 75, was last seen in the 12000 block of Gayton Road.
Police say he may have sought out a ride to the local bus station, trying to get to Philadelphia, which is a place he is familiar with.
He was last seen wearing navy blue Nike sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes.
Officers say Syp is in need of medication and further medical care.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
