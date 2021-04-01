Hanover Co. to hold e-waste recycling event

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover residents can recycle old televisions, phones and other electronics during the county’s e-waste recycling day.
The event will run on April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Convenience Center at 7427 Verdi Lane.
Some electronics will be accepted at a fee:
- Flat screen monitors: $6
- Flat screen televisions: $14
- Computer hard drives, tablets and cell phones: $5
- Printers under 25 pounds: $2; Printers over 25 pounds: $5
All other electronics, except for those that contain Freon, will be accepted without charge.
Rechargeable batteries, which pose a fire hazard, will also accepted.
Items not accepted: Convex-style monitors and televisions, alkaline batteries and smoke detectors.
Residents can pay with check, cash or card. Participants must wear masks, stay in their vehicles and put recyclables in the trunk or rear of their vehicle.
The event is reserved for Hanover residents, and identification is required.
Anyone with questions can call Hanover County Public Works at 804-365-6181.
