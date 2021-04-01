Forecast: Rain ends early and cold air settles in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold air rushes in through the day with wind gusts from the north of up to 25mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers during the early morning taper by 9 or 10am. Temperatures turn sharply colder. A slight chance of a shower in afternoon but for most in the afternoon it will be dry. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 80%, rain chance after 9am is close to 0%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!
FRIDAY: AM freeze likely, otherwise sunny and chilly. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: AM freeze again likely otherwise sunny and not as chilly during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 60.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
