Forecast: Rain ends early and cold air settles in

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers to begin the morning

By Sophia Armata | April 1, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 3:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold air rushes in through the day with wind gusts from the north of up to 25mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers during the early morning taper by 9 or 10am. Temperatures turn sharply colder. A slight chance of a shower in afternoon but for most in the afternoon it will be dry. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 80%, rain chance after 9am is close to 0%)

First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!

FRIDAY: AM freeze likely, otherwise sunny and chilly. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: AM freeze again likely otherwise sunny and not as chilly during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 60.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.