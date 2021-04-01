Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health, SOAR 365, Resources for Independent Living, Inc. and others to hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be held on April 3 for those who are pre-registered. It will serve those who have disabilities and are not able to be vaccinated in a traditional clinic.
The clinic is not for the general public and individuals must have appointments.
Those interested in future events and locations should register, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.