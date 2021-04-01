Crews respond to hotel roof fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Henrico responded to a roof fire on top of a Quality Inn hotel in Henrico.
Around 11:30 pm on March 31, Henrico County 911 received calls for a fire visible on the roof of 8008 West Broad Street in Henrico, the Quality Inn Hotel.
After arriving on the scene, fire and police units could see flames coming from the roof of the hotel and began to evacuate all residents.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the roof area and extinguished it within an hour.
There was minimal water damage done to some rooms on the fifth floor of the building.
The Fire Department is working with hotel management and all guests are being returned to their rooms.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
