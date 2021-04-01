City government offices closed April 2 for Good Friday

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond announced government offices, including City Hall, will be closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday. City offices will resume normal business hours on April 5.

The following office buildings will be closed on April 2:

  • All branches of the Richmond Public Library - Curbside services will resume on April 5.
  • Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is closed to the public - Staff is on-site from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily for essential business functions. Adoptions are scheduled by appointment only until further notice.
  • Parks, Recreation & Community facilities offices and city community centers including all indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • Department of Public Works offices - No trash or bulk collection
  • East Richmond Road Convenience Center

All offices will resume regular business hours on April 5.

