Chesterfield police search for abducted baby and suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a 4-month-old baby who they say was abducted and the babysitter suspected of taking the child.
Police were called on March 28 for the report that Danielle R. Hicklin, 53, of Chesterfield, had taken Marcello A. Husband out of the state several days earlier and had not returned.
Officers said the baby’s mother knows the suspect and regularly babysits the child.
“The investigation indicates that Hicklin took Marcello to New York without his mother’s permission and has refused to return with him,” police said.
At this point in the investigation, detectives believe she is in Bronx, New York with Marcello, and do not believe he is in danger.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for Hicklin for abduction.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
