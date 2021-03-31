11-year-old girl missing in Sumter Co. last seen without shoes near Shaw AFB

STATEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A little girl is missing in Sumter County and police need the public’s help to find her.
Jozanna Quezada, 11, was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the corner of Edgehill and Raccoon roads in Stateburg. That’s near the northwest side of Shaw Air Force Base, outside of Sumter.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI and SLED in the search for Jozanna.
Deputies said the 11-year-old left her home on nearby Sans Souci Road around 5:30 p.m. that night.
Jozanna is 5-feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray, elbow-length T-shirt with pink stripes and no shoes.
Multiple teams of officers with K9s are searching the area around Sans Souci Road, Raccoon Road and Edgehill Road.
Officials do not have any evidence of foul play at this time. However, they are concerned about the possibility of inclement weather projected in the area.
Anyone who sees Jozanna or knows where she is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
