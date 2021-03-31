Wednesday Forecast: Rain moves in this afternoon. Severe Storms Possible.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the low threat of a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely and a Few strong to severe storms are possible especially late afternoon and evening. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%). Rain totals by Thursday morning expected to be 1 to 1.5″
THURSDAY: A few showers during the early morning taper by midday. Temperatures turn sharply colder. a slight chance of a quick passing shower in the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!
FRIDAY: AM freeze likely otherwise sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: AM freeze again likely otherwise sunny and not as chilly during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
