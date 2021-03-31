Two-dozen billboards pay tribute to Henrico teen, Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An advertising agency is remembering the 13-year-old Henrico girl who was shot and killed in the county’s west end on March 26.
Roughly two-dozen billboard images have been placed all over the state from Richmond to Virginia Beach in memory of Lucia Bremer, according to Lamar Advertising of Richmond.
“We just did this on our own as I have a 13-year-old son and this story hit too close to home for all of us,” said Vice President and Territory Manager Jamie Machut. “Lucia was a classmate of our Lease Manager’s daughter and a soccer player as well, like my own son is for FC Richmond.”
NBC12 has seen several billboards reading “Shine Lucia” along I-64 east near the I-95 interchange.
“We just wanted to honor her memory by using our own bright lights to do so,” Machut said.
All of the billboard images will be up through the weekend.
