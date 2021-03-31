Suspect arrested for malicious wounding, strangulation

Petersburg police said a suspect is facing several charges, including malicious wounding. (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 9:26 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a suspect is facing several charges, including malicious wounding.

James Bell, 23, of Petersburg, was arrested in Hopewell and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called on Feb. 23 around 6:46 p.m. to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street for the report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had not been shot but only struck by broken glass.

Bell is being held in jail pending a court appearance.

