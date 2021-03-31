Suspect arrested for malicious wounding, strangulation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a suspect is facing several charges, including malicious wounding.
James Bell, 23, of Petersburg, was arrested in Hopewell and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police were called on Feb. 23 around 6:46 p.m. to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a woman who had not been shot but only struck by broken glass.
Bell is being held in jail pending a court appearance.
