RPS awarded $150 grant to extend grocery delivery to most vulnerable families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools, in partnership with No Kid Hungry and Market at 25th, has been awarded a $150,000 grant to continue their grocery delivery program to 150 of the most vulnerable families.
The grant was awarded to RPS by No Kid Hungry Virginia.
“We are so thankful for the generosity of No Kid Hungry and our partnership with the Market@25th,” said RPS Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Shadae Harris. “It’s so important that we continue to look for innovative ways to meet our families where they are in order to provide them with the resources they need and that is exactly what this collaboration is all about.”
In partnership with Market at 25th, volunteers deliver $45 worth of groceries to families every Thursday.
“It’s been tough enough adapting to, and surviving the pandemic, but not having enough food for your family is unthinkable and unacceptable. Children can’t concentrate and learn when they’re hungry,” said The Market@25th’s Developer and Operator Norm Gold. “The Market@25th has been thrilled and proud to partner with RPS in supporting their families in need. We will always be here for them.”
The additional funding will allow the program to continue through the fall of 2021.
