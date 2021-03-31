Richmond motocross star takes aim at American Ninja Warrior

The Richmond resident sent in his submission video and he’s taking part in this year’s season, but to understand how he arrived at this point you have to look back on his journey. Zach began by trying many different sports and found that the individual activities were more his style. He took part in boxing, but it was motocross that eventually hooked him, and while his two arms and two legs will have to get him through American Ninja Warrior, his identity in the competitive arena will salute his time on two wheels. He’s known as the Dirt Bike Ninja.