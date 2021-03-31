Richmond, Henrico Health Districts opens vaccinations to those in Phase 1c

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are opening up vaccination appointments to people eligible in Phase 1c.
RHHD said up to 7,500 people eligible in Phase 1c will get emails Wednesday from the CDC VAMS system that will allow them to log on and schedule an appointment.
Vaccines will still be offered to people in Phases 1a and 1b.
As of March 31, at least 2,515,287 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 1,346,564 people being fully vaccinated.
