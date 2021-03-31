Richmond falcon lays second egg of season

First egg was laid two days prior

Richmond falcon lays second egg of season
Richmond female falcon lays second egg of the season. (Source: Falcon Cam (DWR))
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 31, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced the falcon has laid a second egg of the season.

The second egg was laid on March 30 around 1:01 p.m.

According to the DWR, the female falcon spent the majority of the morning in the nest box.

The male falcon was perched on top of the box, then joined the female around 12:59 a.m. to observe the egg-laying event.

The first egg of the season was laid on the night of March 28.

[ DWR: Richmond falcon lays first egg of season ]

The DWR says they hope to see a third egg being laid on April 1 or April 2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.