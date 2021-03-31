Richmond falcon lays second egg of season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced the falcon has laid a second egg of the season.
The second egg was laid on March 30 around 1:01 p.m.
According to the DWR, the female falcon spent the majority of the morning in the nest box.
The male falcon was perched on top of the box, then joined the female around 12:59 a.m. to observe the egg-laying event.
The first egg of the season was laid on the night of March 28.
The DWR says they hope to see a third egg being laid on April 1 or April 2.
