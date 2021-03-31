Richmond City Councilmember says she has COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch said she has joined the millions of people who have been infected by COVID-19.
Lynch, who represents Richmond’s 5th District, shared the news on her official Facebook page on Tuesday evening.
“It is a humbling experience to lose your health and ability, however, it has been truly impressive to witness firsthand the collaboration, compassion and diligence this silent group of angels plays in the COVID war zone. In the trenches, beneath the battlegrounds, are a team of labs, care nurses, contract tracers and physicians across the private and public sector that work tirelessly to ensure our health and safety everyday,” Lynch said in her post.
Lynch also reminded Richmonders not to forget mitigation efforts even progress is being made with vaccines.
