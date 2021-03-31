Richmond-area Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales Wednesday to Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a way to give back in a tasty way, eat at a Richmond-area Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday! The company will donate 100 percent of proceeds on March 31 to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Jersey Mike’s said it will donate every single dollar of sales Wednesday to support care for kids at the hospital.
It is part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual Day of Giving nationwide.
Since the partnership started in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has donated $338,000 to the children’s hospital.
