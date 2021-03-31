Publix to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Central Va. locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on April 1, Publix will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments at locations in Central Virginia.
Sixteen Virginia Publix Pharmacies will offer Moderna COVID‑19 vaccination appointments.
“Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations,” Publix said.
Appointments will be eligible to those who meet state and federal requirements.
Vaccinations will only be given by appointment only and must be scheduled online. Appointments cannot be made by calling the store or pharmacy.
The online reservation system will open Thursday, April 1, at 7 a.m. for appointments on Tuesday, April 6, through Friday, April 9.
Vaccines will be given at locations in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Spotsylvania and Stafford while supplies last.
“Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number,” Publix said.
For more information, click here.
