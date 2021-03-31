Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate increased to 6.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 620,801 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,825 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,268 deaths and 26,536 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,503,356 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Nine new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,881.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,176 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,457 cases, 868 hospitalizations, 397 deaths
- Henrico: 23,244 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 571 deaths
- Richmond: 15,812 cases, 746 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Hanover: 7,361 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,516 cases, 150 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Goochland: 1,317 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
