News to Know for March 31: Marijuana bill update; Virginia’s nursing home deaths; Rain, possible severe storms

News to Know for March 31: Marijuana bill update; Virginia’s nursing home deaths; Rain, possible severe storms
VDH officials say they continue to support long-term care facilities by giving infection-control guidance. (Source: WVIR)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 31, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 6:56 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

First Alert Weather Day: Rain/Storms

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the low threat of a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

I-95 Shooting

Virginia State Police said two people were shot along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights Tuesday evening.

Troopers were called around 7:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting on I-95 near Temple Avenue.

Troopers were called around 7:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting on I-95 near Temple Avenue.
Troopers were called around 7:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting on I-95 near Temple Avenue. (Source: VDOT)

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating.

Overnight Henrico Fire

Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday firefighters were called to the Glenwood Farms Apartments where they found smoke coming from the second floor of a single apartment.

Crews were told that nine children could have been stuck inside, and firefighters rushed inside to search for them.

A man suffered burns to his arms and 21 people are out of their homes after a two-alarm fire in eastern Henrico.
A man suffered burns to his arms and 21 people are out of their homes after a two-alarm fire in eastern Henrico. (Source: Henrico Fire Dept.)

Firefighters did not find anyone inside and shortly afterward everyone was accounted for outside. The man who burned his arms was taken to VCU Medical Center.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Lucia Bremer Vigil

Tuesday night, students organized a candlelight vigil at the soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School for 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.

Hundreds were present at the vigil, including the presence from the Henrico Police Department. Those who gathered wore green and white, which were two of Lucia’s favorite colors.

Hundreds gather to remember the life of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
Hundreds gather to remember the life of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer

For an hour, students and peers shared stories of how Lucia impacted their lives against a backdrop of flowers and green ribbons.

At the end of the ceremony, the crowd placed lit candles along the memorial created in front of the middle school soccer field.

Gov. Northam’s Proposal On Marijuana

Governor Northam is pushing to accelerate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia.

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary that opened in November.
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary that opened in November. (Source: Style Weekly)

Gov. Northam wants it to take effect this summer on July 1 instead of waiting until the summer of 2024.

The amendments will now go back to the General Assembly for approval before the governor can give it a final sign-off.

Va. Has Second-Highest Nursing Home Deaths

According to new numbers from the AARP, from January to February, Virginia has the second-highest death rate nationwide in nursing home deaths.

Nursing home
Nursing home (Source: WWNY)

AARP officials say the state needs to increase testing in nursing homes and have stronger oversight that holds these places more accountable if they don’t provide adequate care to residents.

VDH officials say they continue to support long-term care facilities by giving infection-control guidance.

Dinwiddie Vaccine Clinic Today

Dinwiddie County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 31.

The clinic is only for those who are 65 years of age or older and by appointment only.

(Source: WBRC)

The clinic will be at Eastside Community Enhancement Center at 7301 Boydton Plank Rd. North Dinwiddie, VA 23803 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given out at the clinic.

Jersey Mike’s Donates To Children’s Hospital

Richmond-area Jersey Mike’s will donate 100 percent of proceeds on March 31 to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Jersey Mike’s said it will donate every single dollar of sales Wednesday to support care for kids at the hospital.

Jersey Mike’s is donating Wednesday's proceeds to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Jersey Mike’s is donating Wednesday's proceeds to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. (Source: Jersey Mike’s)

It is part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual Day of Giving nationwide.

To find a location near you, click here.

Two Kittys Rescued! ❤️

Two cats are recovering after Good Samaritans and first responders helped a driver rescue his cats from a tractor-trailer fire that happened on Monday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the driver did his best to rescue his furry friends from the cab while it was engulfed and before it exploded.

Two cats are recovering after Good Samaritans and first responders helped a driver rescue his cats from a tractor-trailer fire that happened on Monday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.
Two cats are recovering after Good Samaritans and first responders helped a driver rescue his cats from a tractor-trailer fire that happened on Monday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County. (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the cats, Smokey and Bandit, are getting the veterinary care they need and are doing well, especially considering that the black and white cat, Bandit, was on fire before first responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the owner wanted to thank all of the first responders and civilians who helped him and his cats.

Final Thought

The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself - Mark Caine

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.