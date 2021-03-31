News to Know for March 31: Marijuana bill update; Virginia’s nursing home deaths; Rain, possible severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the low threat of a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
Virginia State Police said two people were shot along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights Tuesday evening.
Troopers were called around 7:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting on I-95 near Temple Avenue.
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown.
Police are investigating.
Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday firefighters were called to the Glenwood Farms Apartments where they found smoke coming from the second floor of a single apartment.
Crews were told that nine children could have been stuck inside, and firefighters rushed inside to search for them.
Firefighters did not find anyone inside and shortly afterward everyone was accounted for outside. The man who burned his arms was taken to VCU Medical Center.
The fire was under control within 30 minutes.
Tuesday night, students organized a candlelight vigil at the soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School for 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Hundreds were present at the vigil, including the presence from the Henrico Police Department. Those who gathered wore green and white, which were two of Lucia’s favorite colors.
For an hour, students and peers shared stories of how Lucia impacted their lives against a backdrop of flowers and green ribbons.
At the end of the ceremony, the crowd placed lit candles along the memorial created in front of the middle school soccer field.
Governor Northam is pushing to accelerate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia.
Gov. Northam wants it to take effect this summer on July 1 instead of waiting until the summer of 2024.
The amendments will now go back to the General Assembly for approval before the governor can give it a final sign-off.
According to new numbers from the AARP, from January to February, Virginia has the second-highest death rate nationwide in nursing home deaths.
AARP officials say the state needs to increase testing in nursing homes and have stronger oversight that holds these places more accountable if they don’t provide adequate care to residents.
VDH officials say they continue to support long-term care facilities by giving infection-control guidance.
Dinwiddie County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 31.
The clinic is only for those who are 65 years of age or older and by appointment only.
The clinic will be at Eastside Community Enhancement Center at 7301 Boydton Plank Rd. North Dinwiddie, VA 23803 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given out at the clinic.
Richmond-area Jersey Mike’s will donate 100 percent of proceeds on March 31 to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Jersey Mike’s said it will donate every single dollar of sales Wednesday to support care for kids at the hospital.
It is part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual Day of Giving nationwide.
Two cats are recovering after Good Samaritans and first responders helped a driver rescue his cats from a tractor-trailer fire that happened on Monday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the driver did his best to rescue his furry friends from the cab while it was engulfed and before it exploded.
Officials said the cats, Smokey and Bandit, are getting the veterinary care they need and are doing well, especially considering that the black and white cat, Bandit, was on fire before first responders arrived.
The sheriff’s office said the owner wanted to thank all of the first responders and civilians who helped him and his cats.
