‘Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund’ established

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A memorial scholarship fund has been created in memory of the 13-year-old Henrico teen who was shot and killed in the county’s west end on March 26.
On Tuesday, the GoFundMe page created for Lucia Bremer’s family announced the establishment of The Lucia Whalen Bremer Memorial Scholarship Fund, facilitated through the Henrico Education Foundation.
“The yearly scholarship will honor all of Lucia’s essential qualities—a bright mind, a kind soul, a dedicated athlete, a disciplined student and a young farmer,” the website stated.
Originally the GoFundMe was created to help cover meals for the family and some funeral expenses. However, now a bulk of the fund will be rolled over to the scholarship fund.
“This site will remain “live” for the next week or so simply to ensure that anyone interested is able to learn about the scholarship and how to donate directly to the fund,” the website stated. “But we will be turning off donations to this site over the course of the next 24 hours.”
According to the Henrico Education Foundation website for the scholarship fund, the first scholarship award is tentatively planned for May 2022. More details are expected to be released in the future.
“Lucia was loved by so many and brought joy and determination to everything she did,” said the Henrico Education Foundation website. “Lucia was a dedicated soccer player and swimmer; a curious and eager learner; and, above all, a kind soul. She was a vital piece of the workings of her family’s farm, and knew every type of vegetable planted on the grounds. She was the brightest light.”
Donations in the form of checks may be mailed to:
Henrico Education Foundation
P.O. Box 31413
Henrico, VA 23294
You are also able to make a donation online through the foundation’s website.
“Thank you again for your outpouring of love to this cherished family,” a GoFundMe update stated. “As stated so eloquently by Lucia’s parents, together we will “move forward, living in light the way Lucia lived and loving the way Lucia loved.”
In a little more than two days, the GoFundMe has raised more than $102,000.
