‘Her name does mean light and it’s true:’ Teachers, peers hold vigil for slain Henrico teen

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night, students organized a candlelight vigil at the soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School for 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Hundreds were present at the vigil, including the presence from the Henrico Police Department. Those who gathered wore green and white, which were two of Lucia’s favorite colors.
For an hour, students and peers shared stories of how Lucia impacted their lives against a backdrop of flowers and green ribbons.
“A lot of us here would rather switch spots with her and have her be here today, but Lucia would do the exact same thing for us - she would always want to care for us,” one childhood friend said.
“For some reason, she never ever seemed to be in a bad mood because she was always the one putting others in a good mood,” another friend said.
At the end of the ceremony, the crowd placed lit candles along the memorial created in front of the middle school soccer field.
“Her name does mean light and it’s true,” a teacher said. “Her light is spreading all over here. Her light is giving us hope that even if we don’t understand what happened, it’s OK. Lucia’s watching over us.”
