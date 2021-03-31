Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, ‘Loki’, passes away

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K-9, ‘Loki’.
Loki passed away by his human partner’s side on March 30 due to a medical condition.
Before becoming a K-9 with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, Loki was born in Czechia.
Loki and his human partner graduated from the Richmond Police K-9 School in June 2014.
During Loki’s career, he responded to over 150 major calls involving felonies and other dangerous situations.
“Loki and his partner shared a very special bond that only K-9 officers can truly understand. He was always a favorite at community presentations. We are thankful for Loki’s nearly seven years of faithful service. He will truly be missed by the entire Sheriff’s Office family,” Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff, said.
Loki was described as a ‘vital part of the community’ and performed in 67 public demonstrations.
