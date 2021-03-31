Gov. Northam proposes legalizing marijuana this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is pushing to accelerate the legalization of marijuana in Virginia.
Gov. Northam wants it to take effect this summer on July 1 instead of waiting until the summer of 2024.
According to a legislative report, black Virginians were three-times more likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana even after it was decriminalized over the summer, with just a $25 dollar fine.
The governor says that drove his proposal to speed up the legislation by three years and to repair past harm.
Some of the amendments the governor is proposing includes:
- Moving the legalization of simple-possession of one ounce of marijuana to July 1st, 2021.
- Allowing households to grow up to four plants
- Speeding up the sealing of records on past marijuana convictions to start as soon as possible
- Tougher laws for equitable cannabis industry labor practices
- More money for public health awareness on marijuana such as proper police training, particularly on accurately spotting drugged driving
The amendments will now go back to the General Assembly for approval before the governor can give it a final sign-off.
