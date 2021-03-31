Gov. Northam declares March 31, 2021, Jim Duncan Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 40 years at NBC12, Jim Duncan has surely made an impact in the Central Virginia community.
In recognition of his dedication over the years, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared March 31, 2021, Jim Duncan Day in Virginia.
The proclamation points to Jim’s legacy in the community and his work as a forecaster, always giving viewers the First Alert to help them stay safe in potentially deadly weather events. It highlights numerous weather events from the deadly tornado in Petersburg in 1993 to Hurricane Isabel and Tropical Storm Gaston.
