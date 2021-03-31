Good Samaritans, first responders help driver rescue cats from tractor-trailer fire

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two cats are recovering after Good Samaritans and first responders helped a driver rescue his cats from a tractor-trailer fire that happened on Monday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the driver did his best to rescue his furry friends from the cab while it was engulfed and before it exploded.
The sheriff’s office said the owner wanted to thank all of the first responders and civilians who helped him and his cats.
Officials said the cats, Smokey and Bandit, are getting the veterinary care they need and are doing well, especially considering that the black and white cat, Bandit, was on fire before first responders arrived.
“We may not know the names of the kind citizens who helped locate him yesterday, but we can tell you that the owner is eternally grateful,” the sheriff’s office said.
The 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading north on I-95 when it caught on fire due to a mechanical issue.
