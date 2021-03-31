21 displaced, 1 hurt in fire at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered burns to his arms and 21 people are out of their homes after a two-alarm fire in eastern Henrico.
Just before 1am on Wednesday firefighters were called to the Glenwood Farms Apartments where they found smoke coming from the second floor of a single apartment. Crews were told that nine children could have been stuck inside, and firefighters rushed inside to search for them.
Firefighters did not find anyone inside and shortly afterwards everyone was accounted for outside. The man who burned his arms was taken to VCU Medical Center.
The fire was under control within 30 minutes. The fire department says four apartments were affected by smoke, fire, or water damage. The American Red Cross was called in to help 8 adults and 13 children whose homes were impacted.
Henrico Fire Marshals are working to determine how the fire started.
