Bally’s addresses traffic concerns for proposed casino site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three casino proposals are up for consideration in Richmond as the community meets virtually this week to hear about their proposed plans.
Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort is addressing concerns about the traffic impacts of their site near the Forest Hill area.
Andrew Gould, a consultant from Timmons Group that is working with Bally’s Corporation on their proposed site, says they’re listening to the feedback and coming up with a plan to address concerns.
“We are aware that the community has had a number of questions and concerns about how this particular site would impact traffic, especially on Forest Hill Avenue,” Gould said. “Now, we’re having no public access, either entrance or exit, from Forest Hill Avenue.”
Gould says the solution to address traffic concerns for their 61-acre proposed casino site near Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway would be in a new roadway that would start at the intersection of Boulders Parkway and Jahnke Road.
“We are essentially referring to it as Boulders Parkway Extended,” Gould said. “It would go underneath the existing overpasses of Powhite Parkway through property owned by this same property owner and then underneath Chippenham Parkway to the Bally’s site.”
Gould expects this new road to be a $20 million investment and believes it will be reliable.
“We’re very comfortable that that’s a very reliable access and has more than enough capacity to support Bally’s traffic demands,” he said.
Gould also adds that this option is further along the approval process. He also says they’re considering possible direct access options that would be available from Powhite Parkway and Chippenham Parkway.
Rebecca D’Angelo says this doesn’t change her mind about Bally’s casino proposal. She says she’s worried about traffic and disturbing the land where the site would be built.
“Me and my dog used to walk behind there, where the Target is, where the proposal is,” she said. “I’m above all an environmentalist.”
D’Angelo says nothing will change her mind about her stance on the proposal.
“I’m not going to be for it regardless,” said D’Angelo. “Bally’s cannot put $100 million in front of my face and get me to change my mind.”
The City of Richmond held a virtual meeting about Live! Casino and Hotel Richmond last night. They will hold two more virtual meetings with the community about One Casino + Resort and Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort this week.
Here are the schedule and details of those meetings:
One Casino + Resort - Wednesday, March 31st, at 6:00 pm
MS Teams: http://bit.ly/RCMar31
Phone: 804-316-9457
Phone Conference ID: 934 627 185#
Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort - Thursday, April 1st, at 6:00 pm
MS Teams: http://bit.ly/RCAPR01
Phone: 804-316-9457
Phone Conference ID: 934 627 185#
