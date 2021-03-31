After 40 years covering Richmond’s weather, Jim Duncan is signing off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hardest job at any local TV station is predicting the weather. And for the past 40 years, few people have done it better than Jim Duncan. He was part of the longest-running, number-one rated local anchor team in America, alongside Gene Cox, Sabrina Squire and Ben Hamlin. The fun-loving and informative team dominated the Richmond airwaves for decades, mainly because viewers could tell it was a group of people who really enjoyed each other’s company.
But it wasn’t all fun and games – Jim was saving lives.
Through the course of his 40 years at NBC12, Jim has seen it all. He’s covered tornados, a good number of hurricanes, hundreds of floods and dozens of blizzards; it’s been an amazing career with many accolades. But the biggest achievement maybe his humility and kindness.
Jim leaves knowing that over the past four decades, virtually every single one of his colleagues has a kind word to say about him – a rare feat in any industry.
