After 40 years covering Richmond’s weather, Jim Duncan is signing off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hardest job at any local TV station is predicting the weather. And for the past 40 years, few people have done it better than Jim Duncan. He was part of the longest-running, number-one rated local anchor team in America, alongside Gene Cox, Sabrina Squire and Ben Hamlin. The fun-loving and informative team dominated the Richmond airwaves for decades, mainly because viewers could tell it was a group of people who really enjoyed each other’s company.