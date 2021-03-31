AARP: Virginia has second-highest death rate in nursing homes nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to new numbers from the AARP, from January to February, Virginia has the second-highest death rate nationwide in nursing home deaths.
Right now, there are at least 15 active COVID-19 cases in Virginia’s long-term care facilities statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
AARP officials say the state needs to increase testing in nursing homes and have stronger oversight that holds these places more accountable if they don’t provide adequate care to residents.
VDH officials say they continue to support long-term care facilities by giving infection-control guidance.
