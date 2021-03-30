VSP: Child recovered after abduction, woman taken into custody

GREENVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an abducted child has been recovered and a woman has been taken into custody.
On March 29, police broadcasted a transmission on a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe that was involved in an abduction in Greenville County.
During the broadcast, Prince George County Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which issued into a pursuit. The agency later ended the pursuit.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Crystal M. Maryland, 36. Police say Maryland had an active warrant. A six-year-old female was believed to be inside the vehicle with Maryland.
Troopers began searching the surrounding counties for the Honda and located it at approximately 10:43 p.m. at the Sussex County/Southampton County line, according to police.
As troopers began to initiate a traffic stop, Maryland refused to stop and fled in the eastbound direction of Route 35 at a high rate of speed.
While trying to stop the Honda, the trooper’s vehicle was struck by Maryland.
The crash caused the Honda to run through the median, across the westbound lanes and into an embankment.
Police say Maryland was taken into custody without incident.
The six-year-old victim was recovered and evaluated by medical personnel at the scene. The child’s family members were notified.
Maryland was transported to Southampton Regional Jail for processing where she was served with the pending felony warrant for abduction.
Police say Maryland was also charged with:
- One felony count of eluding police
- Reckless driving
- One felony count of child endangerment
- Failure to secure a child in an approved child restraint device.
Maryland is being held without bond.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.