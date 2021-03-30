Tuesday Forecast: Best weather day of the week, with rain coming tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The best weather day of the week today with warmer temperatures and sunshine, then our next round of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday morning
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s. A southerly breeze. Best Weather Day of the Week
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Few strong storms possible especially late evening and overnight. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: A few showers during the early morning taper by midday. Temperatures turn sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!
FRIDAY: AM freeze likely otherwise sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: AM freeze again likely otherwise sunny and not as chilly during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
