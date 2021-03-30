Tuesday Forecast: Best weather day of the week, with rain coming tomorrow

Rain could be heavy Wednesday night into Thursday Morning

By Andrew Freiden | March 30, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The best weather day of the week today with warmer temperatures and sunshine, then our next round of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday morning

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s. A southerly breeze. Best Weather Day of the Week

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Few strong storms possible especially late evening and overnight. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

THURSDAY: A few showers during the early morning taper by midday. Temperatures turn sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)

First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Friday & Saturday mornings!

FRIDAY: AM freeze likely otherwise sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: AM freeze again likely otherwise sunny and not as chilly during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

