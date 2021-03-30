Sheriff’s office: Woman reports being sexually assaulted while experiencing vehicle problems along roadway

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported being sexually assaulted while her vehicle had mechanical issues along the roadway.
The sheriff’s office said it received the report on March 26 about a sexual assault that happened on March 25, possibly in the Ebony area near Robinson Ferry Road and Gasburg Road/Birdsong Road shortly after 10 p.m.
The woman said she stopped her vehicle in the road due to a mechanical issue when she was confronted by a man who sexually assaulted her. The man was described as being in his 40s.
The woman said she did not see any vehicles in the area before or after the incident.
If anyone saw a vehicle or someone walking around this time day in the area, or any other information, call the sheriff’s office at 434-848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solver’s at 434-848-2336.
