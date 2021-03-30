RPD’s Third Precinct to raise ‘Precinct of the Year’ flag

“This recognition is well-deserved,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “It reflects on the strategic, focused approach precinct supervisors implemented – and the dedication and hustle that the officers exhibited throughout a challenging year. This planning and execution not only decreased reports of violent crime but also was successful in combating quality-of-life issues such as theft from motor vehicle, which was down 20%. Detectives tirelessly investigate cases and patrol officers are continually reminding folks to remove valuables from their vehicles – and hopefully this downward trend will continue.”