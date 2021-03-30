RPD’s Third Precinct to raise ‘Precinct of the Year’ flag

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Department’s Third Precinct will raise the “Precinct of the Year” flag on Tuesday.
Police Chief Gerald Smith will present the “Crime Reduction Award” flag to the Third Precinct after it recorded the largest reduction in crime.
“We continually measure each precinct and sector to gauge our effectiveness in the communities we serve – and in the past year Third Precinct was at the top of that list,” said Smith.
RPD said Third Precinct’s violent crime decreased by 22 percent, property crime decreased by 14 percent and overall major crime decreased by 13 percent.
“This recognition is well-deserved,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “It reflects on the strategic, focused approach precinct supervisors implemented – and the dedication and hustle that the officers exhibited throughout a challenging year. This planning and execution not only decreased reports of violent crime but also was successful in combating quality-of-life issues such as theft from motor vehicle, which was down 20%. Detectives tirelessly investigate cases and patrol officers are continually reminding folks to remove valuables from their vehicles – and hopefully this downward trend will continue.”
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.