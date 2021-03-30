Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported | 10 new deaths confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 618,976 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,035 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,252 deaths and 26,455 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,482,193 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 5.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Ten new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,872.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 69,020 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,404 cases, 865 hospitalizations, 396 deaths
- Henrico: 23,156 cases, 967 hospitalizations, 571 deaths
- Richmond: 15,773 cases, 747 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Hanover: 7,332 cases, 263 hospitalizations, 146 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,509 cases, 150 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Goochland: 1,315 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
