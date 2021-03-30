News to Know for March 30: Celebration of life for Lucia Bremer; More J&J vaccines arrive; Sunny, pleasant day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
The best weather day of the week today with warmer temperatures and sunshine, then our next round of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.
Officers said Shanta Maria Martin, 24, was last seen by a relative at her home along Berrybrook Drive around 3 p.m. on Friday (March 26).
When the relative tried to find her at her home later that afternoon, Martin could not be found.
Martin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray sweatpants with “Hilfiger” written along the leg and black and white flip-flops. She also has tattoos on both arms and legs.
Anyone with information should call at police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The Richmond Strikers will hold a “Celebration of Life” for 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, who was shot and killed on Friday. The Strikers said Lucia was a center midfielder for the 2007 Elite.
A 14-year-old is charged with her murder and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center following his arraignment.
The team will hold a Celebration of Life at Striker Park on March 30. The community is invited to stop by any time during the day.
The Mills Godwin community honored Bremer at their game against Henrico High Monday evening.
“We would like everyone to please pause for a moment to honor the life of this young lady and to show support for her family,” an announcer said to a crowd of football players and spectators at the start of the school’s game against Henrico High Monday evening.
There was a sea of green in the stands, one of Lucia’s favorite colors.
Cheerleaders at Godwin gave out green ribbons to attendees as they walked in.
Recording artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams says the man shot and killed by police at the Oceanfront was his cousin.
Williams made a post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts saying that Lynch was his cousin.
“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” Williams’ post said on Twitter.
According to WAVY, three men have been charged in connection to the other shootings.
A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May was to continue testifying Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away ... like a fish in a bag.”
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd.
He said he yelled to the officer that he was cutting off Floyd’s blood supply. Williams recalled that Floyd’s voice grew thicker as his breathing became more labored, and he eventually stopped moving.
Williams was among the first prosecution witnesses as trial opened for Chauvin, 45, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Richmond and Henrico’s extra allotment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.
The additional shots come at a critical time for the area. Health leaders say they need more doses per week to keep up with demand.
Virginia has received 49,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Richmond and Henrico will use its 10,000 doses at both large and small vaccine clinics.
Expect announcements on transitions to 1C and the general population in a few weeks.
The city of Hopewell will be hosting an appointment-only vaccine clinic on Friday, April 2.
Hopewell residents in phase 1A, 1B or 1C can sign up for an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 804-541- 2391.
You can also call that same number if you are not sure if you are eligible or not.
