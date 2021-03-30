Man convicted of murdering man in 2019

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been convicted of murdering a man in 2019 in Louisa County.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said William Flannagan, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.
Officials said that on July 3, Flannagan kept contacting Jason Ferguson to go to a get-together at a friend’s home in Gordonsville for a pre-Fourth of July celebration.
“Flannagan started to violently scream at the victim for at least 15 minutes with a handgun in his hand. Flannagan’s yelling scared everybody away except the victim,” a release said.
Officials said Ferguson said “I am not going to fight you” before Flannagan shot him in the head.
“Flannagan left the scene and threw down the murder weapon when he saw police lights. However, he did not stop until he walked an additional 90 feet to separate himself from the weapon,” a release said.
Flannagan took the stand in his defense and said Ferguson was going to reach for the gun when he grabbed it and accidentally fired it. Flannagan said he also forgot some details due to his intoxication.
The jury recommended the maximum life sentence and $100,000 fine.
“It is tragic that the Fergusons lost a husband, brother and father in a senseless act of violence. Jason’s children are struggling and we hope when the parole board reviews this case in 13 years they will consider the lifetime impact on the victims,” McGuire said.
Flannagan will be formally sentenced on June 28.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.