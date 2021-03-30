Henrico Schools to give out bulk meals during spring break

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will give out bulk school meals on April 7, the Wednesday during spring break, at eight locations.
The curbside service is available for all families and will be open at eight locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighborhood bus distribution will be paused during the break.
Here are the locations for the April 7 bulk distribution:
Elementary schools
- Ridge Elementary School
- Ward Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Brookland Middle School
- Fairfield Middle School
- Short Pump Middle School
High Schools
- Deep Run High School
- Hermitage High School
- Highland Springs High School
Curbside and neighborhood distribution will resume normally on April 14.
