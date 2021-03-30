Godwin High honors 13-year-old student shot, killed near the school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico community is turning their pain into purpose following the tragic shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.
It’s been three days since Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in Henrico, not far from Godwin High School. The 13-year-old didn’t attend Godwin, she was only in middle school, but her young life was cut short very close to the school. That’s why the Godwin community is coming together to show support to a grieving family.
“We would like everyone to please pause for a moment to honor the life of this young lady and to show support for her family,” an announcer said to a crowd of football players and spectators at the start of the school’s game against Henrico High Monday evening.
There was a sea of green in the stands, one of Lucia’s favorite colors.
Cheerleaders at Godwin gave out green ribbons to attendees as they walked in.
“Something like this was out of the blue, and it hurt me to think of the family and friends of the little girl,” said cheerleader Nora Little.
Bremer was shot and killed Friday while walking near the school. It prompted Godwin to go on lockdown minutes after the tragedy. As a result, the school canceled its football game that night.
“We’re just happy to have a game on tonight,” parent Tony Orpiano said. His son plays on the team and is glad the school is doing so much to honor Lucia. “I can’t imagine what the family is feeling…It’s just a good feeling to know the community came together.”
Back at the scene of the crime, a makeshift memorial continues to grow. One visible message says “Gone Too Soon.”
“We’re all very shaken, very shaken,” said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
People who live in the area are also showing support. Their mailboxes are adorned with green ribbons.
The 14-year-old suspect appeared in court Monday, his first appearance ahead of his next hearing in May.
“Horrors like this happen everywhere and it’s happened here now,” the unidentified neighbor said.
At this point, there is still no motive and authorities haven’t said whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
One neighbor says many are also lighting a candle and placing it in their windows at night, as they all work through their grief.
