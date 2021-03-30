First Alert Weather Day: Low end severe storm risk on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the low chance of an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central and Eastern Virginia in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday.
A couple strong to severe storms could develop any time from 3pm to 1am. We will fine tune the timing as we get closer.
The primary threat with any storms will be strong wind gusts, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Even if no strong storms develop, a couple rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. Keep the umbrellas handy and take it slow on the roads, because there may be minor street flooding.
Additional rainfall is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals could reach more than 1 inch in a few spots!
