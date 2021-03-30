City to install five parklets near local businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond and Venture Richmond announced ‘Picnic in a Parklet’, which will assist local restaurants in Richmond with safe reopening and social distancing requirements.
Parklets are outdoor patio spaces constructed in the on-street parking lane of the street in front of a business that can function as an area for customers to gather and/or take to-go orders and eat outside safely-distanced. Parklets are by definition public space, not a single restaurant’s outdoor dining area.
Restaurants can offer lightly packaged to-go orders for people who simply want to dine in the parklet in front of the restaurant.
The parklets were created by Archatrack and purchased by the City of Richmond Department of Public Works.
The city says construction will begin this week on five prefabricated parklets at locations adjacent to businesses that participated in the Picnic in a Parklet program.
The first two pilot locations include North 29th Street in Church Hill, adjacent to the Nile Ethiopian Café, and North Shields Avenue in the Fan, adjacent to Joe’s Inn.
Three additional locations are currently in the works with business owners who are interested.
