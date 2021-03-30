Chesterfield police launch ‘In Memory Of’ billboard campaign to encourage safe driving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in Chesterfield County, you may have noticed several new billboards. The Chesterfield Police Department launched its new “In Memory Of” campaign to encourage safe driving.
“We want to show the human element of these crashes...too often people just see a name in a news article and there no connection that these are real people,” said police Sgt. Stephen Rouze.
The campaign includes three billboards on Chesterfield County roadways, a video and messaging on social media. The effort encourages drivers to slow down, drive sober and put the phone down in memory of deadly crash victims.
The department says they don’t want these people to be a statistic - they want drivers to know that these are real people who lived in the community.
“Austin Greathouse and Noah Page were killed in a crash on Beach Road. The driver of that vehicle was going too fast. Karen Giles was driving down the road when a dump truck was texting and driving,” said Rouze.
Another billboard recognizes Carla Swift. Police say she was riding in a car with an intoxicated driver when they collided with a semi-truck.
All losing their lives in tragedies, but the overall message is still the same.
”Ultimately we need people to slow down, save lives and get home to their families,” said Rouze.
Rouze says, historically, there are more crashes in warmer weather, but hopes this year that people drive safe, slow down and obey the law.
“Nobody is invincible. This can happen to anybody, and we don’t want it to happen to you,” said Rouze.
The campaign runs throughout the month of April. CPD also wants to remind people that driving is a team sport, and everyone can all be safe if they work together.
Below are the billboard locations and the crash victims they remember:
- A billboard located on Jefferson Davis Highway remembers Austin Greathouse and Noah Page, who died in a crash in the 13700 block of Beach Road on June 10, 2020. The investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
- A billboard on Hull Street Road remembers Karen Giles, who died in a crash in the 17200 block of Genito Road on Feb. 13, 2019. The investigation indicates that the driver of the dump truck that struck Giles’ vehicle was texting at the time of the crash.
- A billboard on Hull Street Road remembers Carla Swift, who died in a crash in the 23500 block of Hull Street Road on Aug. 15, 2018. The investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
