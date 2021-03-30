Chesterfield Police Department installing billboards for safe-driving campaign

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department has launched a campaign called, ‘In Memory Of’, to encourage safe driving. The campaign will include three billboards along roads in Chesterfield, a video and messaging on social media.
The campaign will encourage motorists to slow down, drive sober and put the phone down in memory of fatal crash victims.
Billboards will be placed at the following locations:
- Jefferson Davis Highway in honor of Austin Greathouse and Noah Page, who died in a crash in the 13700 block of Beach Road on June 10, 2020. Speed was a contributing factor to the crash
- Hull Street Road in honor of Karen Giles, who died in a crash in the 17200 block of Genito Road on Feb. 13, 2019. The driver of the dump truck that struck Giles’ vehicle was texting at the time of the crash
- Hull Street Road in honor of Carla Swift, who died in a crash in the 23500 block of Hull Street Road on Ag. 15, 2018. The driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash
The video features an interview with Melissa Greathouse, Austin’s mother, in which she describes the impact and aftermath of losing her son.
The campaign will run throughout the month of April.
