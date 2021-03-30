Bryant’s Cider to release cider that benefits Virginia Capital Trail Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bryant’s Cider has partnered with the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation for the release of its newest cider.
“Trailblazer,” which will be released on April 3, will benefit the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation with a portion of the proceeds going to the organization.
“Bryant’s Cider serves the community with their award-winning ciders and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them to showcase one of Virginia’s treasured outdoor assets, the 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail and encourage outdoor recreation,” shares Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation.
The limited release cider is flavored with pineapple, cherries and orange peel.
It will be available in the Nelson County and Richmond taprooms along with specialty distribution.
“We are extremely grateful for their support and the opportunities it will bring to further improve the health and wellness of our communities.” Jerry Thornton, owner and Cider Master at Bryant’s Cider. “We are excited to support our community and a cause that embodies the outdoors and active nature of our brand.”
Bryant’s Cider is donating a portion of the cider’s proceeds to the foundation “to support their mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the Virginia Capital Trail and to serve as a resource, community builder, and connector to other trails throughout the Commonwealth.”
